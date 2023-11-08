Watch: Expat in UAE forgets Dh125,000 in parking lot; police recover stolen bag in 3 hours

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 4:50 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 5:06 PM

The Ajman Police have recovered a bag with Dh125,000 three hours after it was reported stolen. According to the force, the complainant had forgotten the bag in front of his parked car. The alleged thief found the bag and fled with it.

The Indian complainant told the police that he had parked his car in the basement of his residential building in Rashidiya after returning from work.

“I put my bag on top of another car to take something else,” the complainant says in a video the police shared. “I forgot about it and went up to my apartment. Once I reached home, I realised my bag was missing. I rushed back to the basement, but could not find it anywhere. That’s when I realised it was stolen and immediately called the police.”

A police team formed to probe the case identified the suspect and recovered the bag from his place of residence within hours. The suspect reportedly confessed to fleeing with the bag after finding it.

The complainant added: “In under three hours after my complaint, I got a call from the Ajman Police, and I was informed that they had recovered my bag.”

