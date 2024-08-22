Watch: Emirati quits illegal drifting to stunt drive, performs for Curaçao president

It is being conducted to measure readiness and response measures
A 28-year old Emirati from Ajman recently left his job to focus entirely on his unique sport of balancing cars on two wheels. His passion began in 2013, when he was just 18 years old – initially driven by his fascination with the ‘Fast and Furious’ films and a penchant for daring, albeit illegal, stunts.
In his early years, Abdulrahman Ahmed Alraeesi practised his craft outside the law. But his dedication to the sport led him to seek legal avenues. He found opportunities to compete in sanctioned drifting events and skiing stunts that involve balancing a car on two wheels, with notable successes in Dubai and other Gulf countries, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
His daring skills have earned him international recognition, with memorable experiences ranging from participating in an Indian film in Azerbaijan, to performing in Curaçao, an island country in the Southern Caribbean.
Alraeesi said a particularly unforgettable experience for him was when he was invited by the President of Curaçao to showcase his skills on a high bridge, overlooking the ocean.
Alraeesi told Khaleej Times: “I was not scared when the president asked me to perform. The bridge, however, was very high, and beneath me was the ocean.”
The President of Curaçao asked the whole bridge to be cleared for him on an early morning. Alraeesi delivered, successfully balancing his SUV on two wheels for approximately 400 meters, marking his first experience on a structure at such a height. Watch it below:
Now, Alraeesi’s ultimate goal is to elevate the profile of skiing or car balancing to match the fame of drifting.
He envisions establishing his own company; he said he has received support from local authorities in this regard.
Reflecting on his journey, he noted: "Initially, my family opposed what I was doing, when it was illegal. But now they have been very supportive of me."
Regarding the vehicles he use, Alraeesi said he selects cars based on client requests but his personal favourite is Toyota Land Cruiser.
His future plans include global performances and collaborations. One notable project of his involved filming with the "Fast and Furious" crew in Liwa for a BMW advertisement. He hopes to, one day, directly be in a project with them.
Alraeesi’s ambition is to become a central figure in the world of automotive stunts, aspiring to further collaborate with renowned brands and filmmakers.
