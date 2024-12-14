Watch: Dubai Ruler’s grandson presents Sword of Honour to Sheikh Mohammed after UK military graduation

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed's grandson on Saturday presented his Sword of Honour to the Dubai Ruler after graduating with flying colours from the renowned Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the UK.

Sheikh Mohammed's grandson, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was recently awarded the Sword of Honour for being the best Cadet in RMAS’s Commissioning Course 241, which includes a diverse group of international Officer Cadets.

The prestigious Sword of Honour is sponsored by the State of Kuwait in memory of Sheikh Ali Al Sabah, marking a significant milestone in his military journey and further cementing his place among the elite.

During a meeting at the Al Marmoom Rest House on Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai congratulated his grandson and expressed pride in his remarkable achievements.

A video shared by the Dubai Media Office captures a heartwarming moment when the Dubai Rule's grandson after marching in front of Sheikh Mohammed, kisses his sword as a sign of respect. The Dubai Ruler then acknowledges his grandson with a salute, and the two share an embrace. The video also shows Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed proudly presenting his Sword of Honour to his grandfather.

Watch the video here as shared by Dubai Media office:

In his remarks, Sheikh Mohammed’s grandson thanked his grandfather for instilling values of patriotism and national progress. He noted that these have been a guiding force throughout his academic journey and pursuit of excellence.