Watch: Dubai motorists fined for using hard shoulder to overtake

Dubai Police fined a group of motorists for overtaking using the hard shoulder of the road, the authority revealed in a video on Sunday.
The violation leads to a penalty of six black points and a fine of Dh1,000.
In the video shared on X, two separate incidents of the misdemeanour have been displayed. In the first, a motorcycle owner is seen overtaking using the hard shoulder, while in the second, a pick-up truck driver is seen doing the same.
Motorists might often resort to this when there is slow-moving traffic on the roads.
The authority has urged everyone to adhere to traffic safety guidelines and regulations while driving.
