Watch: Distracted UAE driver smashes into SUV in shocking accident

Screengrabs: X/ Abu Dhabi Police

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 4:48 PM

A major traffic accident was caught on the Abu Dhabi Police's road cameras, caused by a distracted driver who jumped the red light and didn't stop at an intersection.

In the 31-second clip that the police shared on Friday, a black SUV is seen ignoring then traffic light as he continued driving past the intersection.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The black SUV, seemingly distracted, is unable to see the white SUV coming from the other direction. Unable to avoid a collision, the black SUV got hit by the white SUV driving through the right lane. The collision was strong enough that the driver lost control, causing his vehicle to spin twice before coming into a halt.

The front part of the car is wrecked after being smashed by the other vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Jumping a red light is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and a 30-day vehicle confiscation. In Abu Dhabi, motorists have to pay a Dh50,000 to release their vehicles. Failure to pay the fine within three months will result in its auctioning.

Authorities also stated that the fine for distracted, reckless driving is Dh800 and 4 traffic points.