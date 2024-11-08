Watch: Distracted UAE driver causes 7-vehicle crash; police warn of Dh800 fine

A white van smashed into a queue of vehicles as if the driver didn't see the congestion
Photo: Screengrab from Abu Dhabi Police video / X
A distracted driver in Abu Dhabi caused a horrific collision that involved at least seven vehicles stuck in traffic, a police video showed on Friday.
The Abu Dhabi Police reiterated a warning to motorists: Avoid all kinds of distractions when driving.
In a 33-second video the police shared on Friday, a white van is seen smashing into a queue of vehicles — as if the driver didn't see the traffic congestion.
While all other vehicles on the lane slowed to a halt, the van maintained its speed and kept moving as it approached the traffic jam. Failing to hit the brakes, the driver then crashed the van into a sedan and then an SUV, which then struck other vehicles on the queue.
At least seven vehicles were caught in the pile-up, including a delivery motorcycle on the side of the road.
Here's the video:
The accident highlighted the dangers of using mobile phones — whether browsing social media, making calls, or taking pictures — while driving, the Abu Dhabi Police said. All other distractions may lead to serious accidents, they added.
Distracted driving, one of the major causes of crashes in the country, is a serious traffic offence punishable by a Dh800 fine and four black points, the police said in the advisory.
In Dubai, a heftier penalty was recently introduced for the violation. On top of the fines, the emirate's police now impound vehicles for 30 days the emirate over offences like using phones while driving, tailgating and sudden deviation.
