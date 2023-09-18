Watch: Camels enjoy as hailstorm, heavy rains lash Al Ain

The market with all the modern amenities has used traditional architectural designs and building materials
As hailstorm hit parts of the UAE, several videos of the phenomenon have been doing the rounds on social media.
One of the more amusing ones was of camels enjoying the hailstorm while some of the riders struggled to stay atop their animals.
The video shared by Storm Centre was accompanied with the caption “Heavy rainfall in Sa’a, Malagam and Khatm Al-Shakla, east of Al-Ain”.
Earlier today it was predicted that rains of different intensities and hail were expected to lash parts of the UAE on Monday and Tuesday, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting thunder and lightning at times.
A separate video post on social media platform X shows camels walking about in their enclosures as rain, hail, and heavy winds lash the area
This video posted by the center shows hailstones covering the road as cars drive by.
Meanwhile the Ministry of Interior (MOI) posted an alert on social media alerting motorists to be careful when driving during inclement weather.
Sharing a poster with pointers, the MOI cautioned people to listen to weather reports and to stay away from flooded areas and valleys.
Earlier this year, the ministry tightened rules and made it punishable for people to enter flooded valleys or dams during rains, with fines of up to Dh2,000 and 23 black points being slapped on offenders. They will also have their vehicle confiscated for two months.
