Watch: Ajman Ruler performs Salat al Istisqaa today, prays for rains

As UAE residents and citizens stepped out to their nearest mosques to attend the special prayers for rain held today at 11am, UAE royals too performed the rain prayer.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, performed the Salat Al Istisqa, this morning at Haji Mihail Al Kaabi Mosque in Masfout City.

This was in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who established the prayer to seek rain, and in response to the call of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold the prayer in all mosques across the country.

Along with him, several sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and residents of Arab and Islamic communities performed the prayer.

Watch the video below: