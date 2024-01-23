Watch: Abu Dhabi startup's 'Made in UAE' AI-powered electric vehicle for military operations

KT photos & videos: Ashwani Kumar

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 6:36 PM

The largest edition of the Unmanned Systems (Umex) and Simulation and Training (SimTex) exhibitions is offering glimpses into UAE’s majestic march into electric mobility for military operations.

Kintsugi, the Abu Dhabi-based tech startup, is hogging the limelight on the opening day of the exhibitions with a locally made multi-purpose AI-powered hybrid vehicle named Magnus from its subsidiary Eneron.

The ‘Made in UAE’ imposing six-seater 4X4 features an autonomous vehicle stack, six drones, robotics powered by AI, a payload capacity of 2,000kg, 805 HP electric motor, reaching top speed of 130kmph, a driving range of 200km (electric) to 800km (hybrid), ground clearance of 350mm, and standing on a massive gross weight of 6,000kg.

“Kintsugi is a new but leading UAE Government AI company, which is finding innovative solutions for private and public sectors. Magnus is a hybrid vehicle. i.e. electric and petrol. This concept vehicle has been made by our subsidiary Eneron,” Waleed Al Blooshi, corporate communications manager of Kintsugi Holdings, told the Khaleej Times.

A command centre on wheels

As the fully armoured doors open 90 degrees like a chopper, there are six exoskeletons-crafted seats, with foldable rear ones ensuring massive space for equipment, robots, laptops, radios and more.

In front of the seats are smart consoles for easy command, control and management of the vehicle. It can rapidly set up drones for launch and has a deployable ramp for easy equipment access in and out of the Magnus. Its superior crossfire protection and enhanced maneuverability empower faster, precise troop operations.

“Magnus has been made for tactical operations, including military and national security purposes,” Al Blooshi said and noted the vehicle has been engineered to overcome the harshest and the most challenging environment.

Magnus offers enhanced protection with full underbody level-II ballistic and mine protection leveraging advanced composite materials. Its sleekness and latest technology blend designs of hypercars with top on and off-road performance.

“The vehicle has been designed for a faster, smarter, and greener tomorrow,” Al Blooshi noted.

It has an AI-powered platform for a virtual assistant offering inputs like predictive alerts, route optimisation and more.

“This feature comes in handy during military missions,” Al Blooshi underlined.

Al Blooshi revealed plans are afoot to roll out a street-legal vehicle for commercial use by 2025.

“It will be named Magnum. It will be for common people to drive. It will be a bit smaller and have different specifications than Magnus, which is a concept vehicle for military purposes. There is a lot more coming.”

