Watch: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits Saadiyat Cultural District; project to be completed by 2025 end

Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince reviewed the latest developments at Saadiyat Cultural District which is set to be completed by the end of 2025.

The district is being built with the aim of preserving the UAE's national heritage as the country focuses on implementing initiatives that further enhance the protection of the Emirates' history. The district achieved 83 per cent completion by September 2024.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, was briefed on the progress of the district which is in its final stages of construction of major museums and cultural institutions.

The royal toured the sites of the Zayed National Museum, the Natural History Museum – Abu Dhabi, and the digital arts museum teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.

The museum's design, shaped to resemble falcon feathers, was completed, while interior designs are in the final stages of completion.