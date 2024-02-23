Watch: 24-year-old injured man airlifted from cargo ship in UAE

Published: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 9:42 AM

A 24-year-old injured man was airlifted from a cargo ship by authorities on Thursday, February 22.

The National Search and Rescue Centre conducted a medical evacuation of the Asian man who had been severely injured while aboard a cargo ship which was in UAE's territorial waters.

In a video uploaded by the authority on Instagram, the helicopter can be seen hovering near the ship. A man in uniform can then be seen rappelling down from the copter with equipment, safely landing onto the ship.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The rescuer then helped rappel the injured man - who was lying down on a makeshift stretcher and wrapped up in blankets - to the copter. Bystanders on the ship are also seen attempting to help the rescuer in sending their colleague up.

The authority used the 'search and rescue' helicopter to evacuate the injured person. The man was then taken to Al Qasimi Hospital for further treatment.

ALSO READ: