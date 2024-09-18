Want to join UAE's ground forces? MoD announces openings for national cadres

Officials noted that in today’s tech-driven world, technology is emerging as the new axis of power, with nations racing to secure their influence
The Ministry of Defence has announced a recruitment campaign to attract national cadres to join the country's ground forces.
Following are the eligibility criteria as announced by the MoD in a social media post.
The MoD has also posted these contact numbers — 050 1069202 - 02 5040133 — for seeking further information.
