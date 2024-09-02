Want to join Dubai Police? How to apply, documents required

Imagine a firm acting like a strict parent, setting all the rules and watching the clock
For those who always wanted to work with the Police, a new opportunity has just come up. Dubai Police is hiring! UAE male citizens who hold a university or high school degree can apply for a position in Dubai Police's Transportation Security Administration.
Registration is open from September 2 to September 27. To be eligible for registration, certain criteria have to be met:
Those interested can apply through email: jobs@tsd.ae
