Want to be a 'space junk recycler'? How UAE teachers are preparing youth for jobs of the future

File photo

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 7:21 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 8:01 PM

Teachers in the UAE are equipping students for future AI-focused roles such as Head of Machine Personality, Human-Machine Teaming Manager, and Space Junk Recycler, alongside numerous others.

Though such jobs may seem unconventional as of now, school principals here emphasised that human-machine collaboration is set to become a major learning trend at the school level. They also pointed out they have already begun preparing students for this shift.

Meanwhile, in a proactive step, Dubai schools will soon have teachers specialised in artificial intelligence. The top 10 educators who adeptly incorporate AI into their teaching methods will be recognised at the 2025 AI Retreat, authorities have announced.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Reflecting on the strategies as to how schools will have teachers qualified in the field of artificial intelligence, who’ll further enhance the educational landscape, Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy and Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said, “Humanity has always survived such evolutionary nudges, and with our teachers able to master the AI onslaught, we are confident that students are developing a growth mindset and that they will be able to face and tackle any challenges – including jobs of the future such as Head of Machine Personality, Human-Machine Teaming Manager, and Space Junk Recycler, as proposed by 8billionideas.”

Citing The World Economic Forum Future of Jobs report 2023, Khambatta stressed that the report indicates that the top four skills on the rise are analytical thinking, creative thinking, technological literacy, and curiosity and lifelong learning.

“AI adoption and automation will compel the transition from information aggregation to analytical and creative thinking,” she added.

Training modules for teachers

In line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, which aims to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, notably, Dubai also earlier announced a scheme to train one million people in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years.

Elaborating on how schools will incorporate these training modules for their teachers, Khambatta added, “This can be done through professional development programmes, allocated training time, necessary infrastructure, and incentives.”

“At GEMS, we adopted the AI ecosystem several years ago – not least through the establishment of our Centre of Excellence for AI and Robotics at GEMS Dubai American Academy, as well as the creation of our own educational Neural Engine (ANET) that is already helping teachers automate tasks through the GEMS IP systems,” she said.

Al allows better efficiency in administrative tasks

School leaders also highlighted with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), teachers have already noted improved efficiency in handling administrative tasks, enabling them to spend more teaching time with students.

Educators explained that AI-powered tools can also tailor content to suit the unique needs of each student, offering personalised learning experiences that accommodate various learning styles and speeds.

Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls, said, “Teachers have (already) reported increased efficiency in managing administrative tasks, allowing them to dedicate more time to direct instruction and student support. AI-powered tools can adapt content to meet the individual needs of each student, providing customised learning experiences that cater to diverse learning styles and paces.”

Enhancing professional capabilities

Educators reiterated automation can significantly enhance teaching and learning efficiency.