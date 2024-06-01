'Volunteers bridge society': UAE residents deliver relief to those in need

File Photo

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 5:07 PM

Volunteering has become a hallmark of the Emiratis, embodying the humanitarian legacy of the late Founding Father — Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, emphasised Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office.

He expressed his pride in the pioneering project, the National Platform for Volunteers - Volunteers.ae, on its sixth launch anniversary.

He added, "Since the establishment of our beloved country, we have recognised that the true strength of nations is based on its people's unity and solidarity."

"Volunteering is not just a charitable work; it is a bridge that connects various segments of society and enhances the sense of belonging and shared responsibility," he said.

He added that there has been a notable increase in the number of volunteers on the platform.

Sheikh Sultan also extended thanks and gratitude to all the volunteers in the Frontline Heroes, partners, and teams.

UAE residents can volunteer through various platforms that provide a range of programmes, as well as training courses, opportunities to donate and various welfare initiatives.

Volunteering also has benefits, which includes getting a UAE Golden Visa - a residency permit that enables you to stay in the country for 10 years, upon meeting certain eligibility criteria.

With the recent floods in Brazil, UAE residents came together to pack aid kits, reflecting on their own experience in the record-breaking rains the country witnessed in April.

The April rains also saw the UAE community coming together to help one another, participating in clean-up drives, planting saplings, delivering meals, and taking medication to those stranded.