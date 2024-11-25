Mon, Nov 25, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 24, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Video: UAE royals attend wedding reception in Abu Dhabi

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulated the newlyweds and their families

Published: Mon 25 Nov 2024, 8:59 PM

Updated: Mon 25 Nov 2024, 9:10 PM

Top Stories

Photos: X/@ADMediaOffice

Photos: X/@ADMediaOffice

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended a wedding reception hosted by Dr Ali Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi for the marriage of his son Rashid to the daughter of Abdullah Khalifa Saifan Al Suwaidi.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, also attended the reception.

Watch video here:

The UAE royals congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Held at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, the reception was also attended by several senior officials and family members.



Next Story