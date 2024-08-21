Video: UAE police arrest 3 men caught with fake lipsticks, shampoo worth Dh23 million

The young expat discovered that many wrongly view cigarette butts as 'biodegradable and harmless'
Three men were arrested in Ras Al Khaimah as the police raided two warehouses of counterfeit cosmetics and accessories, it was announced on Wednesday. More than 650,000 'branded' lipsticks, shampoo and other items worth Dh23 million were seized — and all were found to be dupes.
The operation was carried out soon after the police received a tip-off from the Economic Development Department. The three Arab suspects were referred to the public prosecution.
Col Omar Al Oud Al Tineji, director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigative Affairs Department, said that upon receiving the information, the authority immediately formed a task force that monitored the warehouses for several days. During this period, they found the loading and storage activities at the warehouses suspicious.
Here's a video of the raid:
Brig Ahmed Said Mansoor, Acting Director General of Police Operations, praised the efforts of the joint teams. He said that Ras Al Khaimah Police will always remain vigilant of the nation's security and the safety of its citizens and residents.
He added that the authority will take decisive action against anyone who attempts to undermine the security and stability of the country, jeopardise its economy, or threaten the safety of those who live within its borders.
