Video: Superman, Wonder Woman take to UAE skies; Etihad unveils new livery

The authority urged people to follow all safety instructions issued in the North American country
Your favourite toon characters Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, and DC superheroes Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman will soon be taking to the skies.
Warner Bros World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Airways have unveiled a new livery for an aircraft that is bound to be popular among children, make elders feel nostalgic, and boost tourism.
The new livery of the world’s first Warner Bros World-branded aircraft was unveiled at the theme park, where guests of all ages were seen taking photos with a miniature model of the aircraft.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, group CEO of Miral, noted the new initiative will offer a unique experience to everyone.
“This collaboration with Etihad Airways not only expands the customer experience, but also extends the thrill of Warner Bros World beyond our park’s walls, creating a super vacation with long-lasting unforgettable memories for passengers of all ages,” Al Zaabi said.
The collaboration marks the first-ever partnership in the region and represents the largest for a theme park.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “Our Looney Tunes and DC Super Hero themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide, promoting one of Abu Dhabi’s many attractions.”
Children up to 10 years old flying on Etihad Airways will receive Warner Bros gift packs featuring DC superhero characters, crayons and a notebook. Infants will receive a DC superhero-themed soft blanket, while juniors will receive goodies such as a branded backpack, superhero cape, water bottle, and activity kit. Apart from bringing the park experience directly to travellers, there is an exclusive themed lounge for children at the Zayed International Airport.
The maiden flight with the new livery will be from Abu Dhabi to London. Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner will also fly to destinations like Dublin, Amsterdam, Vienna, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore and Manila.
ALSO READ:
The authority urged people to follow all safety instructions issued in the North American country
Some government services and airport operations were among those hit by the cyber outage in the Emirates
Users have been advised to circulate this information to their subsidiaries and partners
The Muhibah Angklung, a 36-member ensemble from West Java, performed a series of shows at the Cultural Foundation and Mushrif Mall
An Indian woman who also hit the jackpot remains uncontactable
The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks
This marks an increase compared to July 2023, with 1,364 more pensioners and beneficiaries
The initiative will support eligible newly married nationals, who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book