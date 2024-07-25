E-Paper

Video: Superman, Wonder Woman take to UAE skies; Etihad unveils new livery

The collaboration marks the first-ever partnership in the region and represents the largest for a theme park

by

Ashwani Kumar
Photos: Supplied
Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 4:32 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 6:54 PM

Your favourite toon characters Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, and DC superheroes Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman will soon be taking to the skies.

Warner Bros World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Airways have unveiled a new livery for an aircraft that is bound to be popular among children, make elders feel nostalgic, and boost tourism.


The new livery of the world’s first Warner Bros World-branded aircraft was unveiled at the theme park, where guests of all ages were seen taking photos with a miniature model of the aircraft.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, group CEO of Miral, noted the new initiative will offer a unique experience to everyone.

“This collaboration with Etihad Airways not only expands the customer experience, but also extends the thrill of Warner Bros World beyond our park’s walls, creating a super vacation with long-lasting unforgettable memories for passengers of all ages,” Al Zaabi said.

The collaboration marks the first-ever partnership in the region and represents the largest for a theme park.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “Our Looney Tunes and DC Super Hero themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide, promoting one of Abu Dhabi’s many attractions.”

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways
Children’s gift packs, lounge

Children up to 10 years old flying on Etihad Airways will receive Warner Bros gift packs featuring DC superhero characters, crayons and a notebook. Infants will receive a DC superhero-themed soft blanket, while juniors will receive goodies such as a branded backpack, superhero cape, water bottle, and activity kit. Apart from bringing the park experience directly to travellers, there is an exclusive themed lounge for children at the Zayed International Airport.

The maiden flight with the new livery will be from Abu Dhabi to London. Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner will also fly to destinations like Dublin, Amsterdam, Vienna, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore and Manila.

Ashwani Kumar

