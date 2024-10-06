Video: Sheikh Mohammed launches 'Plant the Emirates' programme for greener future

Meet two expats who became like family in UAE households
Dubai's Ruler launched a national programme, 'Plant the Emirates', on Sunday. Aimed at boosting the agricultural sector, the initiative will focus on growing more trees among other environment friendly moves.
Along with the programme, the leader also approved the establishment of the National Agricultural Centre. The announcement came after a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al Marmoum Farms.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, shared glimpses from the meeting where the Ruler along with other cabinet members planted trees.
The Ruler also shared a video showcasing how far the UAE has come in the agricultural development sector. The clip shows endearing moments of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and the Dubai Ruler planting trees.
The leader highlighted that the new initiative will be carrying forward the legacy of the nation's founding father, Sheikh Zayed.
"The national programme 'Plant the Emirates' aims to continue the legacy of Zayed, may God have mercy on him, and his will to plant trees, greenery and develop the land of the Emirates with agriculture."
The leader highlighted that the new programme aims to spread the culture of agriculture in every school, home and within the new generations.
Talking about the initiative's sustainability goals, the Ruler wrote: "The programme aims to increase our food security, develop our agricultural technologies, build new partnerships with the private sector, and spread the green area in our country to ensure its sustainability."
"Within this program, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Agricultural Centre, which will be a major driver for this sector during the coming period, through technical and technological support for the sector, building partnerships, establishing initiatives and institutions, and supporting products," the leader wrote, giving more details of the new centre.
Sheikh Mohammed praised the UAE's agricultural scene as a result of Sheikh Zayed's achievements. "It is a guarantee and security. It is the sustainability and development of this good land and its soil that we love. We call on everyone to participate in this national project through ideas, projects and initiatives, and to spread the culture of agriculture and plant a seed today that future generations will enjoy, God willing."
ALSO READ:
Meet two expats who became like family in UAE households
He recalls how their giraffe used to serve as a local landmark for locals — and why they once had to put down 300 venomous cobras
Experts advise coping strategies like acknowledging emotions, seeking support from family, and finding meaningful ways to help
A top official also called on United Nations experts to review the evidence and examine the damage caused by the attack
This time, registrants will be able to win a chance to bring two guests to Dubai with Emirates flights and hotel accommodation
Updated rules have been issued for these commuters as experts call for safer batteries to avoid the risk of spontaneous combustion on trains
Both parties also confirmed their shared commitment to improving cooperation in artificial intelligence, especially after the President's recent historic visit to the US
A second accident was reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts