Video: Sheikh Mohammed launches 'Plant the Emirates' programme for greener future

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 1:28 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 1:43 PM

Dubai's Ruler launched a national programme, 'Plant the Emirates', on Sunday. Aimed at boosting the agricultural sector, the initiative will focus on growing more trees among other environment friendly moves.

Along with the programme, the leader also approved the establishment of the National Agricultural Centre. The announcement came after a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al Marmoum Farms.

Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, shared glimpses from the meeting where the Ruler along with other cabinet members planted trees.

The Ruler also shared a video showcasing how far the UAE has come in the agricultural development sector. The clip shows endearing moments of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and the Dubai Ruler planting trees.

الإخوة والأخوات .. نطلق اليوم برنامجاً وطنياً لتنشيط وتحفيز القطاع الزراعي في دولة الإمارات .. وذلك ضمن اجتماع استثنائي لمجلس الوزراء بمزارع المرموم …



البرنامج الوطني "إزرع الإمارات" هدفه مواصلة إرث زايد رحمه الله ووصيته في تشجير وتخضير وتعمير أرض الإمارات بالزراعة ..… pic.twitter.com/rTk7iSxW6z — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 6, 2024

The leader highlighted that the new initiative will be carrying forward the legacy of the nation's founding father, Sheikh Zayed.

"The national programme 'Plant the Emirates' aims to continue the legacy of Zayed, may God have mercy on him, and his will to plant trees, greenery and develop the land of the Emirates with agriculture."