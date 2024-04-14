Video: Emirati airlifted after car accident in UAE desert

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 9:53 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 10:02 PM

An Emirati was rescued by UAE authorities from the desert in Umm Al Quwain, as per the National Search and Rescue.

Taking to Instagram, the authority revealed the rescue operation took place in the emirate's Al Labsa desert, where a helicopter airlifted the injured man.

The person had been involved in a car accident in the desert and was injured, after which the National Guard in coordination with the UAQ police rescued the individual.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

Watch the video here:

Earlier today, two Asians who were stranded in a mountainous area in Ras Al Khaimah at an altitude of 4,500 feet were rescued by the Air Wing Section of Ras Al Khaimah Police. One of them had sustained a broken leg.

ALSO READ: