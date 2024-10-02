Video: Dubai to honour senior citizens with helicopter rides over iconic landmarks

Whether you purchased your phone in store or online, here is a guide to getting your money back
Dubai just took its appreciation for senior citizens to a new height.
In a community initiative, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is offering helicopter rides to elderly Emiratis over Dubai to enjoy its iconic landmarks from the skies.
Launched on International Day for Older Persons, DCAA has collaborated with helicopter operator Air Chateau and Community Development Authority (CDA) for the initiative, which is called 'Autumn with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority'.
"To give back to them, the DCAA has organised flights in the skies of Dubai to give them an exceptional opportunity to enjoy watching the emirate and its charming beauty from its sky," the authority said in statement.
A video posted by DCAA on social media shows an excited bunch of senior citizens who did not know of the "surprise" that awaited them. Before the take-off, one of them said: “It’s beautiful, nothing can be more beautiful.” Another woman said: “I feel so good, I want to fly.”
Watch the video here:
The ride started from Al Barsha Community Center.
Elaborating on the initiative, Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said: "It is in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who places active participation of senior citizens in various community activities at the heart of the priorities of all social and family initiatives."
