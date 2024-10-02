Video: Dubai to honour senior citizens with helicopter rides over iconic landmarks

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 8:20 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 9:01 PM

Dubai just took its appreciation for senior citizens to a new height.

In a community initiative, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is offering helicopter rides to elderly Emiratis over Dubai to enjoy its iconic landmarks from the skies.

Launched on International Day for Older Persons, DCAA has collaborated with helicopter operator Air Chateau and Community Development Authority (CDA) for the initiative, which is called 'Autumn with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority'.

"To give back to them, the DCAA has organised flights in the skies of Dubai to give them an exceptional opportunity to enjoy watching the emirate and its charming beauty from its sky," the authority said in statement.

A video posted by DCAA on social media shows an excited bunch of senior citizens who did not know of the "surprise" that awaited them. Before the take-off, one of them said: “It’s beautiful, nothing can be more beautiful.” Another woman said: “I feel so good, I want to fly.”

Watch the video here: