Video: Dubai Police cameras catch motorists using 2 phones, reading newspaper while driving

No traffic violation is left undetected with Dubai Police's smart cameras on the roads, the authority warned on Friday. Among the latest offences that the system captured were serious cases of distracted driving.

One female motorist was caught using not one, but two phones behind the wheel. In a snapshot that the the police shared on X, she appears to be in a phone call, holding two devices to her ears — which meant she was driving with neither of her hands on the steering wheel.

In the same clip, another driver is seen reading what appears to be a newspaper while on the road. Not only did the paper take her attention away from the highway, it also completely blocked her view of the traffic because she was holding it right in front of her.

Here's a photo:

Dubai's traffic systems are equipped with the latest technologies that can detect violations and irresponsible behaviours — even if windshields are heavily tinted, the police said.

Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic, said the Dubai Police “are actively investing in smart traffic technologies to promote road safety and security and to enforce traffic regulations effectively".

Al Mazrouei reminded motorists that vehicles will be impounded for up to 30 days for multiple traffic offences, including the use of mobile phones while driving, tailgating and sudden deviation. The 30-day impoundment will be an additional penalty to specifies fines of between Dh400 and Dh1,000 and four black points for these offences.