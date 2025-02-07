Video: Dubai gets new warship with advanced security unit, Sheikh Hamdan announces

Photos and video: X/Shiekh Hamdan

A state-of-the-art naval vessel designed to the highest international military specifications, was commissioned by Sheikh Hamdan, who announced the milestone on Friday via social media platform X.

"The vessel reflects the Navy’s commitment to strengthening its defence operations and securing the nation’s waters," wrote Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

In the video shared by Sheikh Hamdan on X, he is seen walking down the red carpet toward the the Al Emarat Corvette (P111), guided by officials. He carefully inspects important areas of the vessel, even climbing aboard to get a closer look. A platoon of naval personnel then greets him upon arrival.

The video also shows him ceremoniously pulling a rope to hoist the UAE flag, marking the occasion. As the UAE flag rise, fighter jets soar overhead in a striking display.

Watch the video here as shared by Sheikh Hamdan:

The new warship is equipped with cutting-edge panoramic sensors and an advanced security intelligence unit designed for seamless data collection and processing. It also features high-tech sensor sensor systems, including radars, electro-optical devices, an electronic warfare suite, and communication antennas, along with specialised weather systems, enhancing its operational readiness and efficiency.

The Dubai Crown Prince also praised the national talents who played a key role in the warship's design and development. "I also commend all national efforts that contributed to its design and development and remain committed to investing in cutting-edge military technologies," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan also emphasised the importance of sustained efforts to promote innovation and develop national expertise across various defence sectors to ensure that the Armed Forces are always fully ready and capable of responding decisively to any future challenges.