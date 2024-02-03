UAE

Video: Car overturns in horrific accident in Dubai; authority warns motorists

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and take caution

Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 7:37 PM

Last updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 8:07 PM

A car flipped over in a horrific accident in Dubai's Nad Al Hamar area on Saturday, as per Dubai Police.

Taking to X, the authority informed motorists of the incident on Nad Al Hamar Street after the Nasser Bin Lootah Mosque intersection heading towards Al Rashidiya.

In a video shared, a car is seen ramming into another vehicle at a busy intersection, after which the hit vehicle flips over.

The authority has advised motorists to use alternative routes and take caution.

The authority has advised motorists to use alternative routes and take caution.

