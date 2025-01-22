'Very excited, positive': UAE officials expect Trump's return to boost economic ties with US

UAE's Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri (L) at Davos 2025. Photo: WAM

UAE officials hope Donald Trump's return to power will boost economic ties between the Emirates, the GCC, and the United States.

"I am very excited and very positive. You're talking to a tribesman and a man from the desert. Fifty years ago, in the UAE, we had nothing: no Burj Khalifa, no Emirates airline, and no DP World. Today, we live in a sky city, 95 per cent of our food is imported, and we desalinate the sea to drink water. We see opportunities in everything to transform our world," Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday evening.

Regarding the relationship between the GCC and the US, he said, "We need to look at it from the macro level. We have a strong relationship, and we want that relationship to even go forward with Trump."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For the second time, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the US on Monday. Markets are keeping an eye on his policies, especially regarding tariffs in different countries.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, managing director and group CEO of Mubadala, said there is a clear strategy that the US is embarking on which would spur growth in the US and that will make it very attractive for investors.

He added that Asia continues to be an important continent for growth for Mubadala and sovereign wealth funds.

“We are talking about AI, technology and energy. These are the areas – whether you look at Asia, Africa, the US or South America – where the growth is gonna come from. These sectors are going to be supported by the governments with regulatory environments that are supportive,” Al Mubarak said during the panel discussion at the World Economic Forum 2025.

UAE exploring Mars with US

The UAE Minister of Economy added that the Emirates is open to collaboration with the US for the exploration of Mars.

In reply to a question whether the UAE anticipates working with the US to go to Mars, he said, "Of course, there is a space centre in Florida that we would like to visit to understand how we can grow bridges together in the space industry and space clusters. This is an area where there is technology, science and a lot of other things. "Going to Mars or the moon, I don’t know if we are going to have life over there, but the kind of science behind it creates what we have today; microwaves and other technologies we use in our households. So this kind of research goes back to consumers and helps economies," Al Marri said. He added that the UAE’s Hope Mission about space is part of the country’s leadership’s aim to create hope among the Arab youth. The UAE really focuses on science and technology to create hope for the region and opportunities. I am tasked to focus on space clusters to diversify the economy. We have 50 space companies in the UAE and I want to grow them,” Al Marri said during the panel discussion at the World Economic Forum. ALSO READ: Dubai: Damac to launch Miami-based luxury project this year, open jobs in several US states UAE: Damac's billionaire owner Hussain Sajwani pledges $20 billion for US data centres, says Trump