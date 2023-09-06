Up to Dh5,000 cash prize in UAE: Diabetes initiative rewards residents who change lifestyle

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 2:33 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 8:42 PM

As many as 5,000 individuals have signed up for the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2023 (RAKDC23). Of these, 45 per cent were obese, while the rest were overweight.

Nearly 85 per cent of participants had HbA1c (average blood sugar) levels above 5.7.

RAK Diabetes Challenge is a community initiative that will see participants win cash prizes of up to Dh5,000 for making lifestyle changes. The three-month challenge will culminate on World Diabetes Day, November 14.

According to organisers, comprehensive health assessments — including BMI, HbA1C levels, and health and lifestyle scores — of registrants have revealed “compelling statistics underscoring the critical importance of diabetes awareness and management”.

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, executive director of RAK Hospital, stressed the link between weight and diabetes. "With almost 100 per cent of participants registering above their normal healthy weight range, these statistics clearly underscore the direct correlation between weight and diabetes. We want people to comprehend the nuances of this disease and take proactive measures that can lead to lasting health benefits.

“We are delighted by the overwhelming response to this competition, which stands as evidence of the growing health awareness and the readiness of individuals to embrace transformative lifestyle changes promising lifelong health benefits."

Of the registrants, 71 per cent are males. About 77 per cent of participants hail from Ras Al Khaimah, while Dubai residents represent 17 per cent. About 6 per cent are from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman.

