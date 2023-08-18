Up to Dh2,000 traffic fine in UAE: Police issue warning to drivers as more rains may hit the country

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 4:58 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has issued a reminder for traffic regulations and fines during unstable weather conditions.

In posts shared on their social platforms, the authority reminded motorists of the precautions to be taken while driving during heavy rain conditions.

These come during a time when the country might expect more rains.

The fines are as below:

>> Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine and six black points

>> Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles

>> Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles

Residents are urged to stay away from places collecting water due to flooding and extreme levels of rainfall.

They are also advised to avoid approaching electrical extension lines, and exposed areas.

Additionally, they should try to stay away from trees during rainfall and adhere to safety instructions to ensure everyone's safety.

Dean Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, the directorate of traffic and patrols, reminded drivers of the necessity of discipline while driving vehicles, especially during rainfall, and warned against reckless driving and risking entering certain areas and not complying with traffic rules.

The authority had issued these fines and regulations keeping in mind non-compliant drivers who cross water-filled areas which can often lead to accidents, leading to injuries and fatalities.

The illusion of 'adventure' can be life-risking and expose family and children to tragic accidents.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate called for law enforcement and accountability by maintaining roads and private and public property, not endangering the lives of drivers and others, promoting positive behaviours, contributing to reducing traffic accidents and resulting in fatalities and injuries.

He pointed out that keeping the windows clean for clear vision, maintaining the headlights to improve visibility while driving and replacing old tires with new ones to prevent slipping are some of the key measures to be taken to ensure the driver as well as their companions safety while driving during rainy conditions.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining an appropriate safe distance with other vehicles and not pressing the brakes suddenly at a high speed.

To prevent the car from slipping, it is crucial to slow down at turns. According to him, one should also pull to the side of the road in the case of not being able to see clearly during heavy downpour.

