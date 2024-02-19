Up to Dh1 million fine: UAE issues order to prevent increase in price of building materials

File photo

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 7:19 PM

In light of the Council of Ministers’ earlier directive to postpone the implementation of the decision regarding the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles in the UAE, the Ministry of Economy has called upon companies to immediately return to previous prices for building materials and to prevent any increases from being applied.

Violations can fetch financial penalties of up to Dh1 million.

The ministry has said that any coordinated price increase practices by companies will not be tolerated, and that it is taking measures to ensure fair pricing practices for construction materials in various markets of the country.

Any increases can be reported to the ministry.

(With inputs from Wam)

