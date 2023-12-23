Up to 90% discount in Dubai as 12-hour mega sale returns on December 26

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 3:10 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 3:13 PM

Get your shopping list ready — and prepare to hit some of Dubai's major malls on Tuesday. The massive 12-hour sale will be back with up to 90 per cent discounts on offer.

The sale, which is part of the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival, is scheduled on December 26, from 10am to 10pm. It promises 'some amazing bargains' across a wide selection of products, ranging from lifestyle and electronics to fashion, beauty, homeware, and more.

Here are the participating malls:

Mall of the Emirates

City Centre Mirdif

City Centre Deira

City Centre Me‘aisem

City Centre Al Shindagha

My City Centre Al Barsha

Whether you're a tech geek hungry for the latest gadgets, a fashionista on the hunt for trendy pieces, a beauty enthusiast in need of luxurious products, or a home decor aficionado seeking stylish homeware, this 12-hour bargain hunt is for you.

Among the participating brands are Al Mukhalat Perfume, CB2, Giordano, Red Tape, THAT, The Red Carpet, Lego, and several others.

Chance to win Dh1 million

Besides discounts of up to 90 per cent, the sale also gives shoppers a chance to win big.

Those who spend Dh300 or more will automatically enter a lucky draw to become the 12-hour Sale Share Millionaire. Imagine winning one million Share points! All you need to do is be a Majid Al Futtaim Share rewards member and have scanned receipts totalling a minimum of Dh300 on the app.

By participating in the 12-hour sale, you'll also be eligible to enter the 'Win the Biggest Prize of the Year' draw, where you could walk away with a jaw-dropping Dh1 million in cash.

The Dubai Shopping Festival runs until January 14, 2024.

