Up to 90% discount: Dubai's 3-day super sale to begin on November 24

It will rain shopping deals this weekend in Dubai. The Emirate’s three-day super sale will see retailers offer up to 90 per cent off on several products. Over 500 participating brands at more than 2,000 stores across Dubai will offer discounts on products from Friday, November 24, till Sunday, November 26.
"With Black Friday at the start of the three days of extraordinary sales, discover even more special offers in stores across malls and shopping centres in Dubai throughout the weekend," Visit Dubai wrote on its website.
Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, with stores offering major deals.
The three-day super sale happens twice a year and offers reduced prices across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware products.
