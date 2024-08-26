E-Paper

Up to 90% discount: Dubai residents have 'one last chance' to save big with summer deals

The city-wide promotion will run for three days, from August 30 to September 1

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 4:29 PM

As the summer break ends, Dubai Summer Surprises is giving residents one final chance to avail discounts of up to 90 per cent in the 'DSS Final Sale.'

The deals will be available on more than 550 brands across over 2,500 outlets; the sale will run from August 30 to September 1.


As thousands of students went back to school after summer break on August 26, parents can also take advantage of the lower prices to stock up on back-to-school essentials.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sale can be availed on items including footwear, electronics, athleisure, skincare, watches, jewellery, beauty products, home furnishings, and toys and clothes for the little ones. For three days only, shoppers also have a chance to win prizes including luxury cars, cash, and jewellery pieces.

Prizes to be won

  • DSS Share Millionaire: Win 1 million Share points or a Jaguar F Pace in a raffle draw at City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates.
  • Dubai's Festival City Mall's Spend and Win: Spend Dh300 for a chance to win Lexus hybrid SUVs and daily instant prizes
  • Slide into Summer Surprises: Spend Dh200 at Mercato Shopping Mall or Town Centre Jumeirah for a chance to get Dh5,000 in weekly draws.
  • Spend and Win: Spend Dh300 in Wafi city for a chance to win 22.2CT diamond necklace and earrings set in 18CT white gold, valued at Dh70,000
  • Shoppers who make three purchases at participating outlets can also win Dh10,000 in Tickit points

The city-wide sale takes place across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and retail destinations, including Al Khawaneej Walk, Bluewaters, BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Dragon Mart, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Town Centre Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center Mall, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi City, and several others.

