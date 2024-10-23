Up to 90% discount: Dubai home festival announces 3-day flash sale for residents

Dubai Home Festival 2024 (DHF) has announced a three-day flash sale offering discounts of up to 90% on home furnishings, décor, and electronics, making it the perfect opportunity for residents to upgrade their homes.

From October 25-27, leading brands across the city will offer major markdowns across furniture, home décor, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more for just 72 hours.

Marking a grand finale weekend to the city’s biggest celebration of homeware organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the flash sale gives home decor enthusiasts, design aficionados, and DIY lovers across the city to revamp their homes and turn their décor dreams into reality.

Various interior inspiration and deals can be found, with big-name local and global brands helping shoppers elevate their spaces to their unique styles. International furniture brands and homegrown concepts like 2XL, Dwell, The One, Royal Furniture, and many more are dropping prices by up to 90 per cent on select items.