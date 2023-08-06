Unveiling the future of customer experience: CX Evolve Summit returns to Dubai on Aug 24

Event promises to be game-changer, bringing together industry pioneers, thought leaders, enthusiasts to explore latest trends, insights, strategies

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 9:07 PM

Get ready to embark on a transformative journey as the 3rd edition of CX Evolve Summit, in association with CXSA and organized by KT Events, is all set to take place in Dubai, UAE on the August 24, 2023. This prestigious event promises to be a game-changer, bringing together industry pioneers, thought leaders, and CX enthusiasts to explore the latest trends, insights, and strategies in creating exceptional customer experiences.

In today's fiercely competitive landscape, the power of a positive customer experience cannot be underestimated. Recent surveys have shown that a staggering 94 per cent of consumers consider a positive experience just as vital as the actual product or service when making repeat purchases. Moreover, 74 per cent of consumers have already shown their willingness to switch brands if they don't receive the experiences they desire. With customer loyalty hanging in the balance, organizations must rise to the occasion and deliver "wow" experiences that stand out.

The digital-first strategy has been accelerated by the pandemic, allowing brands to evolve alongside consumers and service providers in this era of digital transformation. The CX Evolve Summit will shed light on how organisations can shift from reactive to proactive, anticipate consumer demands, and control customer experiences to build unwavering brand loyalty. Attendees will gain valuable insights into delivering value beyond personalization while upholding privacy and data integrity, creating hyper-personalized, unique, and socially responsible brands that engender trust with consumers.

CX Evolve Summit boasts a diverse agenda featuring thought-provoking topics such as the future of customer experience until 2030, the challenges organisations face during digital transformation, and the technologies that will shape customer experiences in 2023 and beyond. Uncover the silver bullets in CX, learn the art of CX design and gathering customer insights, and explore customer-centric innovation and design.

Key focus areas at the summit include employee training and empowerment, adapting to the constant "new normal," the convergence of digital and physical CX, the collaboration between AI and human touchpoints, enhancing e-commerce and WhatsApp experiences, harnessing the voice of the customer and generating actionable insights, leveraging social media for enriching customer experiences, and understanding customer experience in the government sector, all intertwined with the principles of design thinking.

The CX Evolve Customer Experience Awards, in conjunction with Khaleej Times, aim to honor excellence in the GCC region and celebrate the best of Customer Experience. Recognizing organizations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in this domain, the awards serve as a testament to the dedication and innovation shown by CX Champions in the industry. Esteemed judges, all seasoned thought leaders and practitioners with extensive local and international experience, will meticulously evaluate the entries.

Esteemed sponsors who are playing a pivotal role in making this summit a grand success are strategic partner Content Square, technology partner FlyTxt, and gold sponsors Freshworks, Majorel, QuestionPro, Survey to connect, Exotel, and Zoho have extended their support to foster knowledge sharing and networking opportunities.

Nilesh Devadia, Director - Business Development at Khaleej Times, expresses his excitement, saying, "The CX Evolve Summit is a unique opportunity for professionals and organizations to be at the forefront of customer experience excellence. Khaleej Times is proud to be associated with this significant event and looks forward to witnessing the strides made in the field of CX."

To know more about the summit, register, and take the first step towards unlocking the secrets of extraordinary customer experiences, visit https://khaleejtimesevents.com/cx-evolve or reach out to us at events@khaleejtimes.com

