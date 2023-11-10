Unesco accepts Emirati proposal, marks October 29 as International Day of Programming

Through this centre, a child no longer needs to visit multiple offices for reporting, investigations, and therapy — now, all these go under one roof
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced that Unesco has accepted an Emirati proposal.
The UAE leader said in a post on X that October 29 of each year will be marked as the International Day of Programming, and that March 19 will mark the International Day for Digital Education.
Sheikh Mohammed said in his tweet, "In a new global initiative for the UAE... UNESCO today adopts an Emirati proposal to make the twenty-ninth of October of each year (the day we launched Dubai Internet City) an international day of programming... and the nineteenth of March an international day for digital education."
He added: "...programming has become a fundamental focus. In economic development and digital education is a fundamental axis in scientific development... and the UAE will remain a fundamental axis in pushing towards adopting the best tools and practices that benefit humanity."
ALSO READ:
Through this centre, a child no longer needs to visit multiple offices for reporting, investigations, and therapy — now, all these go under one roof
He said that there was a need to look at these latest developments with Shariah law
The police have also identified the gang leader and 20 of his accomplices based outside the UAE
Sheikha Fatima made this statement at a three-day conference that brought together more than 1,200 healthcare professionals from 20 countries
Drivers must use an additional number plate when attaching bicycles to the rear of their cars to ensure clear visibility
For parents, it has been painful to see the plight of Palestinian children but it is equally disconcerting to witness how their own kids 'feel scared and bitter inside'
Retailers are offering up to 70% discounts on thousands of items including personal care, electronics, toys, health and nutrition
The Ministry reminded the public that legitimate authorities do not use text messages to prompt customers for data updates