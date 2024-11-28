Umm Al Quwain Ruler pardons prisoners ahead of UAE's 53rd National Day

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate on the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

The Umm Al Quwain Ruler said the noble gesture aimed to give the pardoned an opportunity to reintegrate into society and ease the suffering of their families.

More than 5,500 prisoners have been pardoned across various emirates ahead of 53rd National Day.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed had ordered the release of 2,269 prisoners on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, pardoned 1,169 convicts of various nationalities from the emirate's correctional and penal institution.

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, has ordered the release of 1,053 inmates of the correctional and punitive Institutions in the emirate.