Umm Al Quwain Ruler pardons prisoners ahead of UAE Union Day

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 1:45 PM

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in the Emirate ahead of the 52nd Union Day.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour. The Ruler of Umm Al Quwain expressed his wishes for the released individuals to reintegrate into society.

The move aligns with Sheikh Saud's commitment to providing those released with an opportunity to begin anew, infusing joy into their lives and benefiting their families and communities.

Rulers in six other emirates also announced similar pardons. Dubai Ruler ordered the release of 1,249 inmates in correctional and penal institutions. At the same time, Fujairah Ruler ordered the release of 113 inmates.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 475 inmates from Punitive and Correctional Institution. Ajman Ruler granted 143 prisoners pardons.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordered the release of 1,018 inmates who meet the conditions for amnesty on Wednesday. Ras Al Khaimah has also ordered the release of 442 prisoners.

