UK air traffic system failure: Will UAE flights be impacted after airlines warn passengers of ongoing delays?

'It is a matter of pride for us,' said Sumaiya, representing her school managed by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust
Flights to and from the UK were back to normal on Tuesday after Britain's air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown on Monday, resulting in delays and cancellations of a number of hundreds of flights by several airlines.
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates flights experienced delays on Monday after Britain's National Air Traffic Service (NATS) faced a technical glitch in the system which was identified and remedied later in the day. But the airport was suffering from a backlog late on Monday.
“All Emirates flights to and from the United Kingdom are operating as normal, after the systems failure within UK Air Traffic Control on August 28 was rectified. Some of our flights departing the UK yesterday (August 28) experienced delays as a result of the situation, and Emirates apologises to its customers for the inconvenience,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
Currently, Emirates and Etihad Airways operate direct flights to the UK.
The Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Monday said all of its flights to the UK were planned to operate as scheduled but there might be delays due to Britain's air traffic control system hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings.
On Tuesday, British transport minister Mark Harper said it would take days to resolve the widespread disruption of flights into and out of the country after air traffic control systems were hit by a technical problem.
London’s Heathrow Airport on Tuesday said due to yesterday’s technical issues suffered by UK Air Traffic Control, there may be some continuing disruption on some routes, including flight cancellations.
“It is important for all passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport and for those passengers who need to rebook to contact their airline directly rather than travelling to Heathrow,” it said on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
'It is a matter of pride for us,' said Sumaiya, representing her school managed by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust
The group landed in Abu Dhabi includes 77 children accompanied by 43 members of their families
Inviting the world to unite in the fight against climate change, the fully immersive program saw the participation of over 7,000 people
The Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share an 'unveiling' of two iconic statues
The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials among others
The celebration started at 3pm, offering participants a delightful three-hour voyage along the backdrop of Sharjah skyline
Air India Express will give passengers a chance to avail the discount on bookings made until December 3, 2023
From education to sustainability, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed laid down the goals in four main points