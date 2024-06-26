UAE's pavilion at 2025 World Expo in Japan inspired by date palm trees, to be one of the largest

First look: UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan. Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 7:00 PM

The UAE will have one of the largest country pavilions at the upcoming 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Japan, it was announced on Wednesday.

Images of artist’s impression of the UAE pavilion were shared, showing it as type A, self-built pavilion inspired by date palm trees.

UAE Ambassador to Japan Shihab Al Faheem, who led the groundbreaking ceremony for the UAE Pavilion at the expo site on Yumeshima Island, said the UAE pavilion combines “traditional Emirati materials – specifically palm tree rachis from agricultural waste, with Japanese expertise in wooden building techniques".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“(The UAE pavilion) is inspired by the ancestors, whose values of conservation and coexistence with the environment shaped their mindful use of resources and preservation of the land. This approach seeks to re-envision new methods and materials inspired by the UAE’s heritage and culture, demonstrating how the past can empower the present and the future,” he added.

Expo 2025 Osaka will run from April 13 to October 13 next year, under the overarching theme ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’. The sub-themes are: ‘Saving Lives’, focusing on protecting lives; ‘Empowering Lives’, dedicated to enriching human potentials; and ‘Connecting Lives’, aimed at engaging communities.

The UAE pavilion is located in the 'Empowering Lives' zone, in close proximity to host Japan Pavilion.