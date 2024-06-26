UAE's pavilion at 2025 World Expo in Japan inspired by date palm trees, to be one of the largest

The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Dubai
The UAE will have one of the largest country pavilions at the upcoming 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Japan, it was announced on Wednesday.
Images of artist’s impression of the UAE pavilion were shared, showing it as type A, self-built pavilion inspired by date palm trees.
UAE Ambassador to Japan Shihab Al Faheem, who led the groundbreaking ceremony for the UAE Pavilion at the expo site on Yumeshima Island, said the UAE pavilion combines “traditional Emirati materials – specifically palm tree rachis from agricultural waste, with Japanese expertise in wooden building techniques".
“(The UAE pavilion) is inspired by the ancestors, whose values of conservation and coexistence with the environment shaped their mindful use of resources and preservation of the land. This approach seeks to re-envision new methods and materials inspired by the UAE’s heritage and culture, demonstrating how the past can empower the present and the future,” he added.
Expo 2025 Osaka will run from April 13 to October 13 next year, under the overarching theme ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’. The sub-themes are: ‘Saving Lives’, focusing on protecting lives; ‘Empowering Lives’, dedicated to enriching human potentials; and ‘Connecting Lives’, aimed at engaging communities.
The UAE pavilion is located in the 'Empowering Lives' zone, in close proximity to host Japan Pavilion.
Organisers said the UAE pavilion “will bring together people and innovations to address issues facing humanity through multi-sensory guest experiences and storytelling, content curation, and programming.
The UAE pavilion will share stories of people, projects, and ideas from across the UAE in response to the core theme set by the Expo.
Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, noted: “This World Expo comes at a pivotal moment for both the UAE and Japan, as we strive to enhance our collaboration and work together to empower lives and achieve a sustainable future for all. Since 1971, the UAE has been steadfast in its commitment to global solutions, and we remain dedicated to shaping a sustainable future for generations to come.”
