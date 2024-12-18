UAE's official news agency mourns passing of photographer

Fayrouz Al-Abdouli reportedly passed away on Tuesday evening
The UAE's official news agency mourned the passing of Mohammed Saeed Fayrouz Al-Abdouli from the photography department.
In a statement on X, the agency said: "Emirates News Agency mourns with deep sorrow and grief our colleague Mohammed Saeed Fayrouz Al-Abdouli from the photography department."
Fayrouz Al-Abdouli passed away on Tuesday evening. Emirates News Agency (WAM) posted on X: "We ask God Almighty to have mercy on the deceased and to inspire his family with patience and solace."
ALSO READ: