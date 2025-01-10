UAE’s new family law brings sweeping changes; here are the most important ones

The UAE’s newly introduced family law modernises legal frameworks and enhances the protection of children and families.

The legislation, issued in October 2024 and set to take effect in April 2025, introduces significant amendments to child custody arrangements, financial rights, and educational guardianship.

Extension of custody age for both boys and girls

One of the most notable changes is the extension of custody age to 18 for both boys and girls.

“This change reflects a stronger focus on the welfare of children while respecting their growing independence as they mature,” explained Dr. Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy.

Previously, custody was granted to mothers until boys turned 11 and girls turned 13.

Under the new provisions, children at the age of 15 are allowed to choose which parent they wish to live with, as long as the court deems their choice to be in their best interests.

For cases involving children with severe medical or psychological conditions, custody will remain with the mother unless the court finds that an alternative arrangement better serves the child.

Expanded rights for non-Muslim mothers

In a progressive move, the law now allows non-Muslim mothers to retain custody of their children from Muslim fathers beyond the age of five, subject to court approval.

This marks a significant departure from the previous law, which automatically transferred custody at this age.

“Previously, non-Muslim mothers were often unable to claim custody of their children after the age of five. This update grants courts more discretion to consider the best interests of the child,” Dr Hassan noted.

Streamlined resolution of disputes

The law introduces measures to expedite family-related disputes. For example, educational guardianship remains primarily with the mother but can now be addressed by the Urgent Matters Court, which is tasked with resolving disputes more efficiently.

“These provisions eliminate the lengthy delays that previously left families in limbo, especially in educational matters, where disputes could take up to a year to resolve,” Dr Hassan said.

Flexibility in filing custody claims

Under the new regulations, parents now have one year, instead of six months, to file custody claims.

“The extended period is calculated from the date of them knowing the reason for claiming custody,” said Dr Elhais.

Additionally, courts may grant further extensions if claimants present valid reasons for the delay.

“This adjustment resolves a recurring issue in custody cases where parents faced procedural dismissals. It ensures that technicalities do not override the best interests of the child,” Dr Hassan explained.

Equal travel rights for parents

Both parents are now granted equal travel rights under the new law, allowing either parent to travel alone with their child for up to 60 days per year.

Extensions may be granted for special circumstances, such as medical needs or other justifiable reasons.

“This update allows parents to travel along with their child on one or more occasions per year,” said Dr Elhais.

“It also balances parental rights and helps prevent unnecessary disputes while still ensuring the child’s welfare remains the central focus,” Dr Hassan said.

Revisions to financial support

The law broadens the definition of family support to include non-cash assistance, such as benefits or in-kind contributions.

This added flexibility allows families to meet their specific needs more effectively.

Wives can now claim backdated maintenance for up to six months and request increases in mandated amounts. However, the law also reprioritises debts. Monthly alimony payments are given precedence over most other debts, such as unpaid wages or professional fees. "This ensures that financial obligations to families are met promptly, even in complex financial situations," said Dr Hassan. Strict oversight of children's documents Stricter controls have been introduced regarding the handling of children's identification documents. While mothers retain Emirates IDs and fathers hold passports, any misuse—such as unauthorised travel—can result in severe legal consequences, including fines or imprisonment. "These measures address previous gaps in the law, especially for travel within GCC countries where passports are not required. They protect the rights of all parties involved," Dr Hassan said. Criminal penalties The legislation also establishes criminal penalties for custodians who violate travel provisions or fail to deliver documents to the rightful guardian. Violators may face fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh100,000, in addition to potential jail sentences. "This robust legal framework underscores the UAE's commitment to safeguarding children and protecting family rights," Dr Hassan concluded. The new family law reflects the UAE's dedication to fostering stronger family bonds and ensuring the best interests of all its members, from children to elderly parents, in line with the country's progressive vision for a modern society.