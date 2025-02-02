UAE: Zakat calculation gets easy for companies as Awqaf launches new digital platform

Ahead of Ramadan 2025, Awqaf has launched a first-of-its-kind digital platform to help corporate companies accurately calculate and pay their zakat.

The Emirates Digital Program, part of a campaign titled “My zakat is a blessing for my business”, aims to provide a fully automated service for companies to calculate the amount of zakat due on various types of commercial, industrial and services in easy and innovative ways.

The calculations will follow approved accounting and Sharia principles. It will also include the financial statements of companies.

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf), said the launch of the zakat campaign is in line with the UAE's strategy to serve society and raise awareness about zakat.