UAE: You've heard about phishing attacks; now beware of quishing

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 6:01 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 10:31 PM

Bank customers have been warned of a new phishing technique that incorporates the usage of QR codes.

A major bank in the UAE is informing its customers of ways cybercriminals are targeting people through 'quishing'.

These criminals use QR codes while quishing to attain a customer's private information, or get them to download malicious software into their devices.

How can you identify 'quishing'?

Here's how you know you're being targeted for quishing:

Scammers send emails with an image containing a QR code

On scanning the code, users might get directed to a fake website

Website will ask the user to enter their private information

Staying safe

Emirates NBD has advised users to watch out and exercise these precautions to avoid falling victim to quishing:

Be wary of emails consisting of such QR codes that originate from an unfamiliar source

Always check the preview of the code first, by hovering over the link, to ensure its legitimacy before clicking on it

Watch out for QR codes redirecting you to a false website and asking for private information

Verify the sender's email address and ensure it is from an official source before proceeding to respond

The bank has also advised customers to immediately reach out to them in case any information has been compromised.

ALSO READ: