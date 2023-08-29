UAE: X, formerly Twitter, down last night; did you face issues?

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 8:30 AM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 9:14 AM

Users of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter experienced an outage around 3.19am on Tuesday in the UAE, as reported by Downdetector.

The site was back up on Tuesday after facing a disruption in the UAE, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

There were around 105 complaints around the UAE regarding issues with X, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

