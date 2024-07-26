UAE: World’s rarest cars to be auctioned in Dubai this December

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:34 PM

Global car auction company RM Sotheby’s will hold the second Dubai auction of the world’s rarest cars on December 1, 2024, following its successful auction earlier this year.

The new sale will take place at the Emirates Golf Club in partnership with the exciting 1000 Miglia Experience UAE. The company said it will share details of early consignments in the coming weeks for the December auction.

The company recorded $17 million (Dh 62.4 million) worth of sales in March 2024. The 2016 Koenigsegg Agera RSR was sold for a record $3.38 million (Dh 12.4046 million) during the auction.

Koenigsegg Agera RSR

Some of the world’s rarest supercars were featured in March including pre-World War II 1935 Bugatti, 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie and many others.

Many unique car models are currently listed on RM Sotheby’s website including the 2000 BMW Z8, the 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, the 2016 McLaren 675 LT Spider and the 2009 Lamborghini Murciélago LP640-4 Roadster. However, the auctioning firm will announce a selection of early consignments in the coming weeks for the December auction.

With over 40 years of track record in the collector car industry, RM Sotheby’s is the world's largest collector car auction house by total sales. It is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.

“In what is an increasingly important market for RM Sotheby’s, we return to Dubai for our second auction in the UAE, during an exciting season for car lovers in the region. We are at a new venue as part of a partnership with the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE,” said Peter Wallman, chairman, for UK and EMEA at RM Sotheby’s.