UAE winter: From tents to wood logs; supermarkets, petrol pumps gear up for camping season

With the dip in temperature and winter ahead, spending time outdoors with family and friends, and overnight camping are on the minds of many residents. In response to this, supermarkets and petrol stations across the region are gearing up by stocking a wide range of winter camping essentials.
From wood logs and camping tents to chairs, charcoal, barbeque stands, and fire-lighting essentials, stores are ensuring that outdoor enthusiasts have everything they need for a cozy and memorable camping experience.
As the temperature drops, many people are eager to go camping in the fresh autumn air, planning outdoor trips with their families and friends.
Residents are seen making their way to buy new camping essentials for the weekend ahead. One among many who came was Patrick, a British national residing in JVC. He said that he had been eagerly waiting for winter to approach to hit the desert. “The temperature has significantly decreased in the evening, making it ideal to spend some time in isolation with family and friends,” said Patrick.
“My friends have come from Saudi Arabia and England, making it a must for me,” added Patrick, who came with his family to Carrefour.
One of the primary items flying off the shelves is chairs and tents. Barbeque stands and charcoal are also in demand. Stores are also stocking up on fire lighting essentials such as fire starters and matches to make the process of igniting a fire hassle-free.
“I have nearly all the required essentials like barbeque stands and non-perishable items. I want to buy a new tent and a chair as the current one which I have is old and a bit torn. I am also stocking up with charcoal and wood logs,” said Rizaal Reyes, a Filipino expat.
“I prefer camping in the hills and sometimes in the desert. Camping on hills is thrilling as we have to trek and hike by carrying the equipment. The real adventure lies there,” said Reyes.
With nearly every piece of equipment readily available in the country, residents can embrace the winter season by creating cherished memories in great outdoor settings either on hills, deserts, or beaches.
