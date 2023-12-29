UAE winter: From horse riding to go-karting, 8 family-friendly activities to check out in Fujairah

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 11:50 AM

Nestled among the mountains on the eastern coast of the UAE, Fujairah is a gem for families seeking a day of adventure during the cooler months. The emirate’s perfect climate, with temperatures ranging between 19 to 24ºC, makes it a perfect destination to try out some fun activities.

Driving to Fujairah from Dubai or Sharjah is an experience on its own. You are greeted with the vast expanse of desert and the Hajar Mountain Range appearing in the distance. When you arrive, you will find that there are plenty of adventures to be had.

1. Quad bikes

Fujairah has special quad bikes just for children, so they can have their own adventure. Exciting tracks have been set up just for kids as young as 5.

This is a cool off-road journey where kids get to drive through bumpy paths safely with the help of experienced guides, who keep a close eye on them.

2. Go-karting

Everyone loves go-karting! In Fujairah, you can let your child enjoy the thrill of speed in a safe manner. A thrilling go-karting experience has been arranged for children who are 8 years old and above. Safety is given priority and the tracks are made to be fun for the little racers. If your child loves speed and excitement, Fujairah is the place to be!

3. Inflatable parks

Jump, slide, and have a blast! When winter is here, inflatable parks come to life, and you can bounce around to your heart's content. Good news for little ones aged 3 and up—there's an inflatable park waiting for them! It's a super colourful and bouncy playground made just for kids. This is the perfect activity for the little adventurers who are full of energy.

4. Adventure rides

Adventure rides in Fujairah are not just for kids - the whole family can join in the fun! With daring swings, merry-go-rounds, challenging obstacle courses, and giant wheels, these rides will surely make a lasting memory for both children and adults.

5. Horse riding

Horse riding is more than just an activity, it's an experience that unfolds in every hoofbeat. As you mount the saddle, there's a unique connection that forms between you and the horse. Guided by skilled instructors, the experience becomes of trust and understanding, as the horse responds to subtle cues.

6. Bumper cars

You've probably heard kids say, "When I grow up, I want that car!" Well, why wait? Let your child feel the thrill with a bumper car experience created just for junior drivers. It's a chance for your little one to feel the excitement of driving a cool car and make their dreams of being behind the wheel come true.

7. Ice cream on wheels

Make your own childhood dreams, and those of your children, come true by indulging in an ice cream by the beach, bought from a colourful truck. There's something magical about enjoying a sweet treat while feeling the ocean breeze after a day filled with thrilling adventures.

8. Sweets for kids

Talk about children's paradise! Along the Fujairah corniche, you'll hear sellers showcasing sugar sweets, including pink cotton candy, tempting you to take a break from your diet as well. It's okay to treat your taste buds every now and then, especially when the sweet call of candy is hard to resist!

