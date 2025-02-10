UAE: Win up to Dh300 for every kilo you lose as weight loss challenge returns with new category

You can win up to Dh300 per each kilogramme you lose as the UAE’s annual weight loss challenge returns this February. Now in its fifth year, the RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge (RBWLC) will run for 12 weeks from February 21 to May 22.

Registration for the challenge is now open, with participants invited to sign up for free. This year, organisers have added a new category encouraging families to work together.

In the ‘physical category’, the top male and female participants will receive cash prizes of Dh300, Dh200, and Dh100 per kilogramme of weight lost. The ‘virtual category’ rewards participants with staycations, health packages, dining vouchers, and gym memberships.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to RAK Hospital, nearly 40 per cent of adults and 40 per cent of children in the UAE are affected by obesity, contributing to a rise in chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

“Our initiative has gained significant attention, not only within the UAE but globally, with participants from various countries expressing interest in joining the challenge. Plans are already underway to explore how we can expand the challenge to reach a wider audience,” said Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director of RAK Hospital.

The new ‘family category’ encourages parents, children, and extended family members to participate together. Participants (at least three) can register for either the physical or virtual challenge. The family that records the maximum average weight loss will win lifestyle vouchers. Separate prizes will be awarded to couples.

The physical category requires participants to have weight checks at RAK Hospital at both the start and end of the challenge. For the virtual one, weigh-in can be done at a local clinic. In the corporate team challenge, the top 10 employees’ average weight loss determines the winning team. The school weight loss category invites teams of 10 or more staff members from schools to compete. The school with the lowest average BMI recorded for its children (boys and girls) will be recognised. Both these categories will see trophies awarded. Last year’s challenge saw over 18,000 participants, with Dh40,000 in cash awarded to winners. A 31-year-old expat lost over 30kg and won Dh9,000. ALSO READ: UAE: Many residents opt for cosmetic surgeries due to social media's 'pursuit of perfection' UAE: New AI tool to scan heart rate, blood pressure of life insurance applicants via video