UAE: Win Dh25 million grand prize, 24K gold bars in new Big Ticket draw

File photo

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced a grand prize of Dh25 million, among many other extravagant ones.

The draw will offer one winner the chance to walk away with the huge sum of money. Aside from this, Big Ticket will be offering daily giveaways of 24K gold bars, each weighing 250 grams.

A BMW 840i will be awarded on December 3, while a Maserati Grecale will be on offer for ticket holders during the months of November and December, with the draw taking place on January 3, 2025.

From November 1 to November 28, the draw will also be offering a 'buy two, get two' deal, in which participants purchasing two tickets will get another two – absolutely free!