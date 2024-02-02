UAE: Will Kevin Quiambao be the first naturalised Filipino basketball player?

Kevin Quiambao. Photos: Supplied

At the recent 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship, a 22-year-old university player from the Philippines stood out and garnered the interest of top club teams. The UAE Basketball Federation has, in fact, shown interest in taking Kevin Quiambao as a naturalised player.

Kevin demonstrated he was on par with the region's top players and NBA (National Basketball Association) stars. At the onset of the tournament, he immediately proved his mettle as a scoring machine – averaging 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the first three games of Strong Group Athletics-Philippines.

This was no mean feat for Kevin as he played side-by-side with NBA veterans Dwight Howard, Andre Roberson and Andray Blatche. The Philippine team also had Filipino-Australian guard Jordan Heading and American guard McKenzie Moore, both great offensive threats.

What made the 6-foot-6 forward exceptional was his versatility as a winger for the Philippine squad and his lethal outside shooting, as proven by his two four-point plays during their emphatic win over Beirut Club-Lebanon.

Kevin was a vital cog in Strong Group Athletics-Philippines' seven-game winning streak before they bowed down in a heartbreaking loss to Al Riyadi-Lebanon in the final after Ismail Ahmed Abdelmonei hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Before coming to Dubai, Kevin led La Salle Green Archers to a championship in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines. He did not go home empty-handed, as he was named to the Mythical 5 All-Tournament Team in Dubai.

The New York Knicks also reportedly noticed his exploits, who reportedly invited him to play for them in the coming NBA Summer League.

Heavily considered

Kevin himself confirmed to Khaleej Times that he was being scouted as a naturalised player for the UAE. "I heavily considered (the offer)," he said, "But, for now, I'm focused on returning to La Salle to defend our crown in the UAAP."

Playing in Dubai this year was not Kevin's first time. He also played in the Dubai tourney last year, where his team reached the quarterfinals. In 2021, when the Philippines was still in lockdown because of the pandemic, Kevin also played at local basketball tournaments organised by Filipino expats in Dubai.

He gave his team championships and was awarded MVP (most valuable player) a couple of times.

When pressed if he was interested to play for the UAE, Kevin did not give a definite answer but said: "Although basketball is not major sport in the UAE, I know it has a big potential to grow. The UAE is a rich country and knows how to support a growing sport generously."

Kevin also did not shoot down the idea that he could set the trail for Filipino talents to play in the region.

Frank and Jacob Lao

Frank and Jacob Lao, the father-and-son owners of Strong Group Athletics, have also thrown their support for Kevin to consider whichever he thinks is best for his basketball career.

Filipino pride

Filipino expatriates, meanwhile, are waiting for his return to Dubai next year. Edwin Deang, a long-time organiser of basketball tournaments, said: "As a Filipino living in Dubai for many years, my heart beamed with a lot of pride when I read the news that the UAE Basketball Federation is seriously considering naturalising Kevin.

"The UAE has been my second home, and to have a home-grown Filipino basketball player represent this great country will be a source of immense pride for thousands of us.

"Just imagine one of our own, playing the sport we love the most, carrying the colours of our second home; it's priceless!"

