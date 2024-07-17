UAE: Why some residents swap their smart phones for 'dumb' ones

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Some UAE residents are ditching their smartphones for 'dumb phones' to regain digital balance, as research has shown that screen addiction is the "number one non-substance addiction" worldwide.

'Dumb phones' are phones that only have basic functions such as calling and sending text messages. These phones do not have an operating system connected to the internet.

Due to the addictive nature of social media, these UAE residents have decided to trade instant digital connectivity for real-world focus.

Zaid Basalat, a 22-year-old Jordanian expat, recently took a break from his smartphone after graduating for several reasons. "The constant use of my smartphone and social media always distracted me. I couldn't last even five minutes of reading without looking at my phone. It was like an addiction that affected my productivity," he told Khaleej Times.

Additionally, Zaid felt that the excessive use of social media hindered his confidence in having in-person conversations with people, which he knew would impact his work life. "The first day of deleting social media and using a dumb phone was very tough. It seemed like I was having withdrawals from my phone addiction," he said.

Fortunately, Zaid found himself engaging in new activities such as going for walks and learning new skills to fill up his time. While there were some difficulties, such as connecting with friends and staying up-to-date with the news, Zaid found workarounds. "I just call my friends if I want to make plans with them. As for the news, I turn on the radio while driving to work," he explained.

Since deleting his social media, the Sharjah resident felt he had become more realistic, as he recognised that "what's portrayed on social media is unrealistic." He also noticed an improvement in his attention span.

After a two-month break, Zaid said there were no negative effects from his digital detox. "Technology and smartphones give us a lot of dopamine sources, which is why it's so easy to get addicted to them," he stressed.

However, due to the nature of his job, Zaid couldn't fully commit to a basic phone. "I plan to continue my digital detox routine on my next holiday," he said.

Liberating yet challenging

Yusuf Ahmad, a 22-year-old Egyptian expat, also opted for a digital detox. "I wanted to reduce distractions and reclaim my time. I found the constant notifications and social media use too overwhelming," he explained.

Yusuf gradually deleted the apps and went back to a basic phone bought for less than Dh80. "It felt liberating but also challenging at first," he said. The detox allowed the Sharjah resident to spend more time reading, exercising, and being present. "My focus and productivity improved significantly. I felt less anxious and more mindful. As my screen time decreased, I gradually broke my social media addiction."

During the three months that he was using a basic phone, Yusuf admitted that he missed the convenience of apps and navigation.

Shama Ali, a 26-year-old from Al Ain, tried using a 'dumb phone' for 15 days but couldn't continue. "I had all my life on my smartphone. I felt paralysed without it," she admitted.

Despite initially feeling more productive with decreased screen time, Shama ultimately struggled to maintain the switch to a basic phone. At first, I liked having more time and felt more productive in my day, as my screen time decreased. But I just couldn't continue using it," she said.

'Number one non-substance addiction'

According to Dr Hanan Mahmoud Kandil, Specialist in Psychiatry at Medcare Hospital Sharjah and Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, Al Qusais, screen addiction is widespread. "Research shows that screen addiction is the number one non-substance addiction in the world," she stated.